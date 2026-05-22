Diamond Dogs' Season Comes to a Close in Conference USA Tournament

Louisiana Tech’s 2026 season came to a close Friday morning with a 6-0 loss to Liberty in the Conference USA Tournament, ending the Bulldogs’ campaign at 33-25 overall.

Hudson Rowan took the ball for Tech and delivered one of his better outings of the year in what turned out to be the final start of his season. The left-hander held Liberty to four runs — three earned — over six innings while matching a season-high with seven strikeouts in his 15th start of the season.

The offense had its chances but couldn’t capitalize when it mattered most, stranding runners after loading the bases in both the fourth and sixth innings. Colton Coates paced the Bulldogs with three of their six hits, and Wesley Scott reached base three times on a hit and a pair of walks.

With the season now behind them, the focus shifts to the offseason as head coach Lane Burroughs looks to reshape the roster ahead of a significant transition — the Diamond Dogs make the move to the Sun Belt Conference for the 2027 season. Stay with BleedTechBlue.com all offseason for the latest on Tech baseball.

Join BleedTechBlue

Sign up for BleedTechBlue today – $1, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included.

Take advantage of this great deal TODAY!

SIGN UP HERE.