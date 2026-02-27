Diamond Dogs Set for Showdown with No. 12 Southern Miss

Louisiana Tech is set to welcome No. 12 Southern Miss for a marquee non-conference three-game showdown this weekend.

Series Details

Dates: February 27– March 1, 2026

Venue: J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park (Ruston, LA)

Game Times

Friday: 6:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. Saturday: 4:00 p.m.

4:00 p.m. Sunday: 1:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information

Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: Friday, Saturday & Sunday – SportsTalk 97.7 FM



2026 Records

Louisiana Tech: 8-1

8-1 Southern Miss: 7-1

Probable Pitching Matchups

Friday

LA Tech: RHP Declan Dahl (2-0, 0.90 ERA)

RHP Declan Dahl (2-0, 0.90 ERA) Southern Miss: RHP Colby Allen (0-1, 2.70 ERA)

Saturday

LA Tech: LHP Hudson Rowan (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

LHP Hudson Rowan (2-0, 0.00 ERA) Southern Miss: LHP Grayden Harris (1-0, 6.75 ERA)

Sunday

LA Tech: RHP Brooks Roberson (2-0, 1.59 ERA)

RHP Brooks Roberson (2-0, 1.59 ERA) Southern Miss: RHP McCarty English (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

Head Coaches

Lane Burroughs (Louisiana Tech): 318–187 (10th season)

318–187 (10th season) Christian Ostrander (Southern Miss): 97–37 (3rd season)

Diamond Dogs Preview

Louisiana Tech enters the weekend riding a four-game winning streak after sweeping the Grind City Classic in Memphis and knocking off Northwestern State on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs’ offense has been electric to start the season. Colby Lunsford (1.538 OPS), Colton Coates (1.094), Sebastian Mexico (1.047), and Cade Patterson (1.037) are all boasting OPS marks north of 1.000. Lunsford paces the team with four home runs, while Patterson has driven in a team-high 17 runs.

Trey Hawsey turned in a standout performance at the Grind City Classic, going 7-for-11 with his first home run of the year and five RBIs. For his efforts, Hawsey earned Conference USA Hitter of the Week honors.

On the mound, Louisiana Tech has been just as sharp, posting a 3.00 team ERA through nine games in 2026. The weekend rotation of Declan Dahl, Hudson Rowan, and Brooks Roberson has been dominant, combining to allow just three earned runs across 32.1 innings pitched.

Southern Miss Preview

Since dropping its season opener, Southern Miss has rattled off seven straight victories against a challenging slate that includes two wins over UC Santa Barbara, along with marquee triumphs over No. 11 Oregon State, Baylor, and Alabama.

Joey Urban has spearheaded the Golden Eagles’ offensive surge, batting .444 with two home runs and 10 RBIs. He also leads the club with a 1.368 OPS.

Davis Gillespie has been equally productive of late, collecting 10 hits and driving in six runs over his last five games to help fuel the win streak.

On the mound, Southern Miss has been just as impressive, posting a 3.04 ERA across 71 innings. Camden Sunstrom has developed into a key bullpen weapon, pacing the staff with 17 strikeouts in 11.1 innings pitched.

