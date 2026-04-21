Diamond Dogs Take Momentum to Lake Charles for Midweek Matchup

Louisiana Tech wraps up its four-game road swing Tuesday night with a trip to Lake Charles to take on McNeese.

Series Details

Dates: April 21, 2026

Venue: Joe Miller Ballpark (Lake Charles, LA)

Game Times

Tuesday: 6:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information

Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: SportsTalk 97.7 FM

2026 Records

Louisiana Tech: 24-17 (11-7)

24-17 (11-7) McNeese: 21-19 (10-11)

Head Coaches

Lane Burroughs (Louisiana Tech): 334–203 (10th season)

334–203 (10th season) Jusitn Hill (McNeese): 385–301 (13th season)

Probable Pitching Matchups

Tuesday

Louisiana Tech: RHP Drew Ferguson (0-1, 9.58 ERA)

McNeese: TBA

Diamond Dogs Preview

Louisiana Tech kept its momentum rolling over the weekend, taking two of three on the road at Kennesaw State. The Diamond Dogs have now claimed three straight C-USA series and nine of their last 10 games overall.

At the plate, Colby Lunsford and Trey Hawsey continue to lead the charge. Lunsford is hitting .375 (15-for-40) with a home run and 10 RBIs during an eight-game hitting streak, while Hawsey is batting an impressive .442 (19-for-43) with five walks, a home run, and nine RBIs over his current 10-game streak.

On the mound, the Bulldogs have been just as dominant, holding opponents to three runs or fewer in nine of their last 10 games. That consistency carried over at Kennesaw State, where they posted a 2.76 ERA for the weekend.

McNeese Preview

McNeese enters Tuesday night’s matchup looking to bounce back after dropping a road series at Texas A&M–Corpus Christi. The Cowboys opened the weekend with a 9–4 win but came up short in the final two games, falling 7–6 and 9–5 to lose the series.

Offensively, Matt Stancliff has been a steady force all season. The senior is batting .329 with six home runs, 26 RBIs, and a team-best 18 stolen bases, providing both power and speed at the top of the lineup.

On the mound, McNeese carries a 4.81 team ERA, but the staff has shown an ability to miss bats. Under head coach Justin Hill, the Cowboys have racked up 398 strikeouts over 357.2 innings pitched.

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