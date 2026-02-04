Dunkin’ Dogs Aim to Regain Momentum in Home Matchup vs. New Mexico State

Louisiana Tech returns home Wednesday night for an important Conference USA matchup with New Mexico State.

Game Details

Date: February 4, 2026

February 4, 2026 Kickoff Time: 6:30 PM

6:30 PM Location: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Team Records

Louisiana Tech: 12-9 (5-5)

12-9 (5-5) New Mexico State: 10-11 (3-8)

Head Coaches

Talvin Hester: (69-49 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech)

(69-49 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech) Jason Hooten: (40-45 in his third season at New Mexico State)

LA Tech Preview

After picking up a road win at UTEP on Wednesday night, the Dunkin’ Dogs were unable to carry that momentum into the weekend, falling 83–67 at Sam Houston on Saturday.

Tech went into the locker room trailing by just two at halftime, but surrendered 49 second-half points as the Bearkats pulled away for a 16-point win.

A major factor in the loss was Sam Houston’s ability to consistently get to the free-throw line, as the Bearkats attempted 36 foul shots on the night.

DJ Dudley paced the Bulldogs with 21 points and continues to score at a high level, averaging 19.8 points per game over his last seven outings.

New Mexico State Preview

New Mexico State enters its matchup with Louisiana Tech having dropped four straight games and six of its last seven overall.

Jason Hooten’s squad has faced significant challenges on the defensive end this season, currently ranking 230th nationally in defensive efficiency.

Offensively, Jemel Jones leads the Aggies at 15.8 points per game and is heavily involved in their attack, ranking among the top 80 players nationally in usage rate.

