Dunkin’ Dogs Look to Keep Rolling at Sam Houston

Louisiana Tech will aim to complete a road sweep Saturday night at Sam Houston.

Game Details

Date: January 31, 2026

January 31, 2026 Kickoff Time: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM Location: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, TX

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, TX Streaming: ESPN2

ESPN2 Radio: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Team Records

Louisiana Tech: 12-8 (5-4)

12-8 (5-4) Sam Houston: 14-7 (6-4)

Head Coaches

Talvin Hester: (69-48 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech)

(69-48 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech) Chris Mudge: (48-38 in his third season at Sam Houston)

LA Tech Preview

Louisiana Tech picked up a 69–59 win at UTEP on Wednesday night, earning the Dunkin’ Dogs’ first road victory of the season.

After falling behind 13–4 early, Talvin Hester’s squad responded by outscoring the Miners 65–46 the rest of the way to seize control.

DJ Dudley led the way offensively, scoring 20 points on an efficient 7-of-12 shooting performance. Scooter Williams provided a spark off the bench with 14 points, while Avery Thomas II recorded his second double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Will Allen turned in his best outing of the year, finishing with eight points and eight rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench.

Tech also controlled the glass, out-rebounding UTEP 41–28 in the victory.

Sam Houston Preview

The Bearkats enter Saturday night’s matchup playing as well as anyone in Conference USA not named Liberty, riding a five-game winning streak following an 80–71 victory at Missouri State on Wednesday.

Po’Boigh King—owner of one of the best names in college basketball—paces Sam Houston offensively, averaging 13.2 points per game.

Kashie Natt, a Rayville, Louisiana native, serves as the Bearkats’ do-it-all leader. The 6-foot-3 senior is posting 11.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per contest for Chris Mudge’s squad.

Sam Houston has also been dangerous from beyond the arc, shooting 36.8 percent from three-point range against Division I opponents—ranking 42nd nationally.

