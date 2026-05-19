“Felt at Home”: Julian Morris Commits to Louisiana Tech

Julian Morris announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Monday.

Julian Morris, a Class of 2027 offensive lineman out of D’Iberville High School, became the third commitment in Louisiana Tech’s 2027 recruiting class.

Asked why he chose the Bulldogs, Morris told BleedTechBlue.com, “I felt at home from the moment I stepped off the elevator.”

Morris is coached at D’Iberville by former Louisiana Tech offensive lineman Josh Mote.

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