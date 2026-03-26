Former Louisiana Tech Standout Phil Maton Begins Year 10 with Cubs

Phil Maton, a former Louisiana Tech standout, is set to open his 10th Major League Baseball season Thursday afternoon with the Chicago Cubs.

Maton enters the first year of a two-year deal he signed with Chicago this offseason.

The Chatham, Illinois native brings nine years of big-league experience, having previously pitched for the San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians, Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, and Texas Rangers.

The right-hander owns a 3.98 ERA across 478 career appearances, while averaging an impressive 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago is scheduled for a 1:20 p.m. first pitch Thursday against the Washington Nationals.

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