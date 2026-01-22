Former Ruston Star Josh Brantley Set to Join Hometown Bulldogs
Tye Hylton has announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech....
Jay Tyler has officially committed to Louisiana Tech....
The Bulldogs have already welcomed 28 new faces to their 2026 roster, including 12 additions since the bowl game on December 30....
BC checked in with Voice of the Bulldogs Kyle Schassburger to talk Dunkin’ Dogs hoops and Diamond Dogs baseball, and closed the show with Lady...
Demario Bookhart has announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech....
Marcus “MJ” Moultrie II has signed with Louisiana Tech....
Brooke Stoehr met with the media Tuesday afternoon as the Lady Techsters prepare for a challenging road week with games at Missouri State on Thursday...
Janard Lockhardt officially announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Monday....
Louisiana Tech split a pair of Conference USA games for the second straight weekend, showing both resilience and frustration along the way....
Demarcus Belton announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Sunday afternoon....
Louisiana Tech hits the road Saturday afternoon for a Conference USA matchup at Jacksonville State....
List of confirmed visitors scheduled to be on campus at Louisiana Tech this weekend...
Louisiana Tech baseball and softball are both less than a month away from opening day....
Talyn Shettron announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Thursday afternoon....
BleedTechBlue is launching a new Insider Q&A exclusively for subscribers, happening on the first and third Thursday of every month....
Louisiana Tech will host Middle Tennessee in Conference USA action inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Wednesday night....
BC dove into college hoops with Rocco Miller of Bracketeer.org, broke down upcoming matchups for the Dunkin’ Dogs and Lady Techsters, and previewed...
Louisiana Tech’s basketball programs return home this week with momentum, lessons learned, and another Conference USA test on the horizon as Middle...
Louisiana Tech split a pair of Conference USA contests last weekend. Through 16 games, Tech stands at 9–7 overall and 2–3 in Conference USA play....
The Texarkana, Texas native transfers to Ruston from Arkansas, where he played safety, and arrives with two years of eligibility remaining....
Louisiana Tech will try to snap a three-game skid Saturday afternoon as Delaware comes to the Thomas Assembly Center....
Kaden McIver officially announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Friday....
Hunter Rioux, a kicker from Butler Community College, announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech....
Justice “Juice” Williams announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Thursday afternoon....
Louisiana Tech will return home to host Conference USA favorite Liberty on Thursday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center....