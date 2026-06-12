Former Top Recruit Jack Reynolds Finds New Home at Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech has landed a commitment from transfer infielder Jack Reynolds, who comes to Ruston after spending the 2026 season at South Carolina.

A Columbia, South Carolina native, Reynolds will join the Bulldogs with two years of eligibility remaining. On his decision, Reynolds told BleedTechBlue.com, “I chose to commit to Tech because of the coaching staff, the winning culture, and the opportunity to develop both as a player and a person. The coaches made me feel at home and showed a genuine interest in my future. I also believed the program’s competitive environment, facilities, and track record of success would help me reach my goals on and off the field. Blessed for the opportunity!”

Reynolds arrived at the college level as one of South Carolina’s most highly touted prospects, ranking as the state’s top shortstop and fourth-best overall player in the 2022 class out of A.C. Flora High School.

After redshirting at Clemson in 2023, he transferred to Gulf Coast State College, where he made the most of his two seasons. In 61 games with the Commodores, Reynolds hit .347 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs, and 55 RBI before heading to Columbia to join the Gamecocks for the 2026 season, where he appeared in 17 games.

FILM

I will be entering the transfer portal from the University of South Carolina.

2b,3b,SS

2 years of eligibility remaining pic.twitter.com/xuBavSkIiA — Jack Reynolds (@Jackreynolds_8) June 5, 2026

Stay tuned to our Off-Season Roster Tracker all summer long for the latest on Lane Burroughs and his staff’s additions to the Diamond Dogs.

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