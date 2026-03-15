Heartbreak Saturday: Dunkin' Dogs, Lady Techsters Denied NCAA Berths with CUSA Championship Losses

It was a tough day in Huntsville as both the Dunkin’ Dogs and Lady Techsters fell short in their bids to secure an NCAA Tournament berth by winning the Conference USA Tournament championship.

Men’s CUSA Championship

Kennesaw State 71, Louisiana Tech 60

Louisiana Tech’s run to the Conference USA title game ended in frustration as Kennesaw State pulled away late for a 71–60 win in Huntsville. The Bulldogs trailed just 35–32 at halftime and remained within striking distance for much of the night, but the Owls’ defense and timely scoring gradually stretched the margin in the second half.

Tech struggled offensively throughout the game, shooting just 31 percent from the field and going 2-for-28 (7 percent) from three-point range.

Avery Thomas II led the Bulldogs with 10 points while also adding 10 rebounds. Kaden Cooper chipped in nine points and 10 boards, while AJ Bates dished out eight assists.

Kennesaw State was paced by Jaden Harris, who scored 18 points off the bench to help the Owls maintain control down the stretch. The Bulldogs were held to just 28 points in the second half as their championship hopes slipped away.

The loss ended Louisiana Tech’s season at 20–14 overall.

Women’s CUSA Championship

Missouri State 43, Louisiana Tech 38

The Lady Techsters’ dominant season ended in a defensive battle as Missouri State held off Louisiana Tech 43–38 in the Conference USA championship game.

Louisiana Tech opened strong, leading 16–12 after the first quarter and carrying a 26–23 advantage into halftime. But the offense went cold after the break. The Lady Techsters scored just five points in the third quarter, allowing Missouri State to take control heading into the final period.

Louisiana Tech trimmed the deficit late but couldn’t complete the comeback, finishing with just 12 points in the entire second half.

The loss was particularly difficult for a Louisiana Tech team that entered the title game with a 26–5 record and a 19-game winning streak.

Instead, Missouri State secured the conference title and the automatic NCAA Tournament berth, leaving the Lady Techsters just short of a championship despite controlling the league for most of the season.

Brooke Stoehr’s team will still have postseason basketball ahead, as Louisiana Tech is set to participate in the WBIT after capturing the Conference USA regular-season title.