Iyran Francis Commits to Louisiana Tech, Brings Size and Efficiency to Bulldogs



Iyran Francis officially announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Monday evening.

Francis, a 6-foot-7 forward from Gulf Coast State College, arrives in Ruston with three years of eligibility remaining.

Explaining his decision, Francis told BleedTechBlue.com, “I chose the Bulldogs because my values align. I see a strong commitment to developing me as a player, along with a great environment where I can balance academics while continuing to do what I love.”

As a freshman in the 2025–26 season, the Tallahassee, Florida native averaged 9.0 points per game on an efficient 66 percent shooting from the field, while also grabbing 9.4 rebounds per contest.

Join BleedTechBlue

Sign up for BleedTechBlue today – $1, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included.

Take advantage of this great deal TODAY!

SIGN UP HERE.