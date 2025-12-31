LA Tech Defeats Coastal to Secure First Bowl Win Since 2019

Louisiana Tech won its first bowl game since 2019 with a thrilling 23-14 win over Coastal in the Independence Bowl. After trailing 14-3 entering the 4th quarter, the Bulldogs scored 20 unanswered points to claim victory in Shreveport. Let’s recap how the Bulldogs earned their 8th win of the season and discuss where our future Sun Belt rivals stand heading into next season.

First Quarter

On the game’s opening drive, Trey Kukuk flashed his athletic ability on a 3rd and 8 scramble for a first down.

The following play, Kukuk launched a deep ball down the field that was deflected and fell right into the arms of a Chanticleer defender and intercepted.

The ensuing drive, Tad Hudson found a wide-open receiver for a 21-yard gain, compounded by a personal foul penalty on the Bulldogs’ defensive line.

Despite the miscues putting the ball at the 13-yard line, Tech’s defense secured a pivotal PBU on 3rd down, leading to a missed 29-yard field goal by the Chanticleers.

On 3rd and 10, Kukuk misses a wide-open Pierro at the first down sticks, resulting in another John Hoyet Chance punt.

After a pass interference and completions of 15 and 21 yards, Hudson connected on a 3rd down screen to his running back for a 20-yard score, giving Coastal a 7-0 lead.

2nd Quarter

Coastal found success running an up-tempo offense, but multiple penalties halted their momentum and led to another punt.

Facing 3rd and 12, Kukuk connected with Marlion Jackson, who broke a tackle and provided the offense with a much-needed spark.

To bust the 0 on the scoreboard, Kaegan Kent knocked down his first collegiate field goal, a 42-yarder, cutting the deficit to 7-3.

Hudson located a wide-open receiver for a 32-yard gain, and Mayfield committed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, setting Coastal up nicely at the Bulldogs’ 14-yard line.

Extending the lead, Hudson found Robby Washington on a corner route in the end zone, putting the Bulldogs in a 14-3 hole right before the half.

After another Tech three-and-out, Coastal returned the punt for a touchdown, but a block in the back negated the score.

3rd Quarter

Dedrick Latulas set the Bulldogs’ offense up nicely with a 30-yard punt return into Coastal territory.

Coming back from another false start, Hoyet Chance made it a one-score ballgame with an impressive 51-yard field goal.

The Bulldogs started the next drive in excellent field position, due to a Donovan Rieman fumble recovery.

Sitting right outside of the red zone, Kukuk would give the ball right back to the Chanticleers after losing the ball on a sack.

The 3rd quarter craziness continued after Jakari Foster established his presence, blocking a 22-yard field goal to keep it a one-score ballgame.

Tech missed a golden opportunity after Coastal’s Bryson Graves muffed a punt, and the Bulldogs’ special teamers were unable to secure possession of the football until it bounced out of the back of the endzone for a touchback (3rd and 93 throwback).

4th Quarter

Kukuk found Jackson for a 15-yard gain, but Jackson fumbled and gave Coastal the ball around their own 35-yard line.

The madness continued, as a hard hit from the Bulldogs’ secondary led to an interception from Jordan McRae.

On just the next play, Jackson would atone for his mistake, getting wide open on a post route for a 52-yard score.

A trick play similar to the Philly Special failed on the conversion, as Finley could not keep his footing.

Another great punt return from Latulas and yet another personal foul put Tech’s offense in great position down 14-12.

On the first play of the series, Kukuk took off for a clutch 29-yard run, getting all the way down to the 5-yard line.

Two plays later, Andrew Burnette powered into the end zone for the lead and also scored on the two-point conversion.

Even after Coastal gained momentum after a Burnette fumble, the defense stood strong and forced 4 straight incompletions from Hudson.

To make it a two-score game, Kent just snuck in a 35-yard field goal in the uprights for the 23-14 advantage on the scoreboard.

Foster picked off Hudson for an FBS-leading 8th interception, putting the dagger into the Chanticleers’ hopes.

Looking into Next Season

With Louisiana Tech entering the Sun Belt Conference in 2026, let’s take a look at the West Division. Defending champion Troy needed a late-season streak to sneak into the title game with second-year coach Gerard Parker. Southern Miss loses much of its core from Marshall, including head coach Charles Huff. The Ragin Cajuns won their final four regular-season games to achieve bowl eligibility, but finished the season 6-7 for the 3rd time in the last 4 years. Arkansas State had a solid season, but program standout Corey Rucker graduated, and quarterback Jaylen Raynor entered the transfer portal. South Alabama sputtered under Major Applewhite, and ULM is and will always be ULM. The Bulldogs lose a significant amount of production on defense, but the returners on offense should make Tech a favorite to win the West Division in year one in the SBC.

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $11.99 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech Athletics.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @calebwardell32, @BleedTechBlue