Lady Techsters to Face Liberty in CUSA Semifinals

The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters notched their 25th win of the season Wednesday afternoon, extending their winning streak to 18 games with a commanding 72–43 victory over the Delaware Blue Hens in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Led by head coach Brooke Stoehr, the Lady Techsters now advance to the semifinals, where they will take on the Liberty Lady Flames on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT and will stream on ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech won the only regular-season meeting between the teams, defeating Liberty 86–72 in Lynchburg on January 11.

Against Delaware, sophomore Paris Bradley turned in one of her strongest performances of the season. Bradley scored a game-high 25 points, shooting an efficient 9-of-11 from the field in just 29 minutes.

While Bradley was the lone Techster to reach double figures, Louisiana Tech showcased its depth. Nine of the 10 players who saw the court contributed to the scoring.

Off the bench, Joy Madison-Key and Kaleigh Thompson each added nine points. Madison-Key also handed out nine assists, helping keep the Tech offense flowing throughout the afternoon.

The Lady Techsters controlled the glass, out-rebounding Delaware 39–26, and held the Blue Hens to just 30 percent shooting from the field.

The win gives Louisiana Tech its highest single-season victory total since the 2005–06 campaign, continuing what has been a resurgent year for the program.

