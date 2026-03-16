Limited-Time Deal: 50% Off Premium Coverage at BleedTechBlue

Things are heating up for Louisiana Tech Athletics.

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs begin spring football next week, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Baseball is off to a hot start in Conference USA play, the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters are preparing for the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament, and the NCAA Transfer Portal for college basketball is right around the corner.

With so much happening, BleedTechBlue is making it easier than ever for Louisiana Tech fans to stay on top of ALL the latest news, recruiting intel, and insider scoop.

For a limited time, new members can get 50% off an annual membership.

Yes — you read that correctly. New subscribers can get their first 12 months of premium coverage for just $4.99 per month.

What do you get with BleedTechBlue?

The best coverage of Louisiana Tech Athletics anywhere.

The BleedTechBlue staff is proven and trusted, delivering the insider scoop, analysis, and breaking news that Bulldog fans rely on.

The largest G5 message board community on the On3 network.

It’s the go-to spot for Louisiana Tech fans to talk recruiting, breaking news, and everything happening around Bulldog athletics.

Access to the national On3 | Rivals insider network.

Your membership also unlocks premium content from some of the industry’s top reporters and recruiting analysts, including Sam Spiegelman, Steve Wiltfong, Chad Simmons, Brandon Huffman, Greg Biggins, Allen Trieu, Pete Nakos, and Brett McMurphy.

If you’re a Louisiana Tech fan, there’s never been a better time to join. Membership hit record highs last month — find out why!

SIGN UP TODAY!