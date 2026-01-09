Louisiana Tech Adds Edge Rusher Kaden McIver from Diablo Valley

Kaden McIver officially announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Friday.

The 6’3″, 235-pound outside linebacker/defensive end will be joining the Bulldogs from Diablo Valley Community College in Pleasant Hill, California.

Explaining his decision to choose Louisiana Tech, McIver told BleedTechBlue.com,

“I love the coaches and the defense. The opportunity here is something I couldn’t pass up. The coaches believe in me and my ability! The sky is the limit. Time to take over the Sun Belt!”

As a sophomore for the Vikings in 2025, McIver recorded 33 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks, showcasing his playmaking ability and readiness for the next level.

FILM

