Louisiana Tech Adds Versatile Bat in Transfer Eli Tidwell

Eli Tidwell is headed to Louisiana Tech, making his commitment official Tuesday night.

Tidwell comes to Ruston as a transfer from the University of New Orleans, bringing two years of eligibility with him. He said the relationship he built with the coaching staff early on was a big factor in his decision.

“The coaches, built a good relationship with them from the start. Gonna be a good fit for me and the style of play I bring to the table,” Tidwell told BleedTechBlue.com.

In his junior season with the Privateers, the left-handed hitter slashed .284/.367/.495 with 13 doubles, nine home runs, and 29 RBI. He’s capable of playing second base, third base, and the outfield, giving the Bulldogs some versatility heading into 2027.

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Stay tuned to our Off-Season Roster Tracker all summer long for the latest on Lane Burroughs and his staff’s additions to the Diamond Dogs.

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