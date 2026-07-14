Louisiana Tech Athletics Unveils Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Louisiana Tech Athletics announced its Hall of Fame Class of 2026 on Tuesday, welcoming four standout former Bulldogs into the program’s storied history.

Johnny Robinson (Football), Wenford Wilborn (Football), Fred McGaha (Baseball), and Morgan Turkoly (Softball) will make up the Hall of Fame’s 22nd induction class, with enshrinement set for Hall of Fame Weekend, Oct. 9-10.

Johnny Robinson

Robinson terrorized opposing offenses for the Bulldogs from 1977-80, developing into one of the most accomplished defensive players in program history. A three-time All-Southland Conference honoree, he claimed the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award in 1979 after piling up 138 tackles.

Robinson was a driving force behind Louisiana Tech’s back-to-back Southland Conference championships in 1977 and 1978, capped by the 1977 Independence Bowl title. He closed out his career 10th in school history with 340 tackles and fifth with 16 sacks, and was later named to Louisiana Tech’s Football 100-Year Anniversary Team.

Wenford Wilborn

Wilborn made his mark as one of the Bulldogs’ finest defensive backs and return specialists from 1971-74. Twice named All-Southland Conference, he remains tied for second in school history with 15 career interceptions.

He still holds the program record for career punt returns (91) and sits second all-time in punt return yardage (742). A 91-yard punt return against Eastern Michigan in 1971 set a Division II record at the time and remains the second-longest in Louisiana Tech history.

Fred McGaha

McGaha helped lay the groundwork for Louisiana Tech baseball from 1969-72. A two-time all-conference selection, he was named Gulf States Conference Most Valuable Player in 1971 while leading the Bulldogs to the NCAA Mid-East Regional, where he also picked up All-Regional honors.

He followed that with the George Kell Hitting Award as the Southland Conference’s Hitter of the Year in 1972. By the end of his career, McGaha owned Louisiana Tech’s career and single-season records for hits, runs scored, total bases, and stolen bases.

Morgan Turkoly

Turkoly rounds out the class after assembling one of the most decorated careers in Louisiana Tech softball history from 2016-19. She’s the only player in program history to earn All-Conference USA recognition in all four seasons, including first-team honors in each of her final three. Turkoly was named Conference USA Player of the Year in 2018 and capped her career with Senior CLASS Award First Team All-America honors in 2019.

She led the Bulldogs to Conference USA Tournament titles in 2017 and 2019, along with the 2019 regular-season championship and NCAA Regional berths in both 2017 and 2019. Turkoly still ranks first in program history in career walks, runs scored, and on-base percentage, and second in career batting average and hits.

The Class of 2026 will be formally inducted during a ticketed ceremony on Friday, Oct. 9, on the Club Level of the Davison Athletics Complex, ahead of a full slate of Hall of Fame Weekend festivities. The following day, Louisiana Tech hosts UL-Lafayette in football — the program’s first-ever Sun Belt Conference matchup.