Louisiana Tech Bolsters Bullpen with McNeese Transfer Elliott Burrows

Louisiana Tech has landed a commitment from transfer right-hander Elliott Burrows.

Burrows arrives in Ruston by way of McNeese, and the Magnolia, Texas, native brings three years of eligibility with him.

Explaining his decision to join the Bulldogs, Burrows told BleedTechBlue.com, “I chose Louisiana Tech because of its incredible atmosphere, winning culture, and the opportunity to develop as both a student-athlete and player.”

Burrows spent 2026 as a redshirt freshman for the Cowboys, appearing 21 times out of the bullpen and posting a 3.67 ERA across 27 innings. He was effective missing bats, too, striking out 10.7 batters per nine innings.

Stay tuned to our Off-Season Roster Tracker all summer long for the latest on Lane Burroughs and his staff’s additions to the Diamond Dogs.

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