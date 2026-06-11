Louisiana Tech Bolsters Bullpen with South Carolina Transfer Gregoire

Louisiana Tech has landed a commitment from right-handed pitcher Josh Gregoire, who is transferring from South Carolina with one year of eligibility remaining.

A Baton Rouge native Gregoire returns to his home state with big aspirations for his final college season. He told BleedTechBlue.com: “I picked Tech because they have been a premier program in the state of Louisiana as long as I have cared about college baseball. I had wanted to come here out of high school and junior college, but now it finally came together. I have a lot of faith in the current staff and feel very at home with them.”

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound righty made 19 appearances for the Gamecocks in 2026, posting a 4.30 ERA across 23 innings while punching out hitters at a 11.7 per-nine-innings clip.

Before arriving in Columbia, Gregoire spent a season at UL-Monroe under the tutelage of current Louisiana Tech assistant coach Michael Federico — a connection that likely played a role in his decision to join the Bulldogs. In Monroe, he was particularly stingy, holding opposing hitters to a .197 batting average while compiling a 2.38 ERA in 34 innings.

Over 42 career appearances at the Division I level, Gregoire has been a reliable arm — 70 strikeouts, a 3.16 ERA, and 57 innings of experience heading into what he hopes will be a championship run in Ruston.

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SEC Conference stats



0.0 ERA 5 APP 6.1 INN 4 H 0 R 0 BB 0 HBP 6 K pic.twitter.com/tg0kX7rfkh — Joshua Gregoire (@JoshGregoire24) June 1, 2026

Stay tuned to our Off-Season Roster Tracker all summer long for the latest on Lane Burroughs and his staff’s additions to the Diamond Dogs.

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