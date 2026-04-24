Louisiana Tech Brings Winning Momentum Into Series vs. Missouri State

Louisiana Tech returns home this weekend to host Missouri State in a key Conference USA series.

Series Details

Dates: April 24, 2026 – April 26, 2026

Venue: J.C. Love Field (Ruston, LA)

Game Times

Friday: 6:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. Saturday: 2:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. Sunday: 1:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information

Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: SportsTalk 97.7 FM

2026 Records

Louisiana Tech: 24-18 (11-7)

24-18 (11-7) Missouri State: 26-12 (14-4)

Head Coaches

Lane Burroughs (Louisiana Tech): 334–204 (10th season)

334–204 (10th season) Joey Hawkins (Missouri State): 56–37 (2nd season)

Probable Pitching Matchups

Friday

Louisiana Tech: RHP Declan Dahl (6-3, 3.54 ERA)

Missouri State: RHP Ross Felder (2-1, 3.79 ERA)

Saturday

Louisiana Tech: LHP Hudson Rowan (4-3, 3.99 ERA)

Missouri State: RHP Owen Slater (4-2, 6.50 ERA)

Sunday

Louisiana Tech: TBA

Missouri State: RHP Jason Schaaf (2-2, 6.57 ERA)

Diamond Dogs Preview

Louisiana Tech enters this weekend’s series against Missouri State riding a surge, having won nine of its last 11 games.

At the plate, Colby Lunsford is hitting .321 with 10 home runs and 37 RBI, while Trey Hawsey is right behind him at .320 with 11 homers and 36 RBI, forming a potent core in the Tech lineup.

On the mound, Declan Dahl will take the ball Friday night. The right-hander has been dominant in conference play, posting a 4–1 record with a 1.95 ERA while striking out 47 batters over 37 innings.

Missouri State Preview

Missouri State arrives in Ruston, Louisiana boasting one of the nation’s most explosive offenses, averaging 9.1 runs per game.

Leading the charge is Caden Bogenpohl, a projected first-round draft pick who is hitting .315 with five home runs and 24 RBI, helping fuel the Bears’ high-powered lineup.

On the mound, Missouri State has posted a 5.78 ERA, with opposing hitters batting .283 against its pitching staff—numbers Louisiana Tech will look to capitalize on this weekend.

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