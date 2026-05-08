Louisiana Tech Hits the Road for Weekend Showdown at Liberty

Louisiana Tech will head on the road for a second straight weekend as they travel to face Liberty in a Conference USA series.

Series Details

Dates: May 8, 2026 – May 10, 2026

Venue: Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium (Lynchburg, VA)

Game Times

Friday: 5:00 p.m.

5:00 p.m. Saturday: 2:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. Sunday: 12:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information

Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: SportsTalk 97.7 FM

2026 Records

Louisiana Tech: 29-21 (15-9)

29-21 (15-9) Liberty: 35-14 (18-6)

Head Coaches

Lane Burroughs (Louisiana Tech): 339–207 (10th season)

339–207 (10th season) Bradley Lecroy (Liberty): 65–41 (2nd season)

Probable Pitching Matchups

Friday

Louisiana Tech: RHP Declan Dahl (7-4, 3.36 ERA)

Liberty: RHP Ben Blair (6-3, 3.15 ERA)

Saturday

Louisiana Tech: LHP Hudson Rowan (4-3, 4.26 ERA)

Liberty: RHP Jaxon Lucas (3-1, 5.27 ERA)

Sunday

Louisiana Tech: TBA

Liberty: RHP Bradley Zayac (7-0, 3.13 ERA)

Diamond Dogs Preview

Louisiana Tech heads into its series against Liberty with momentum after a commanding 12-1 victory over Northwestern State Demons on Tuesday night.

Matt Houston continues to swing a hot bat, carrying a nine-game hitting streak into the weekend. During that stretch, he has launched four home runs and driven in 11 runs.

Meanwhile, Colton Coates has been one of the Bulldogs’ most consistent offensive producers, batting a team-best .371 in conference play while posting a .447 on-base percentage.

On the mound, Louisiana Tech has been sharp throughout league action. In 24 Conference USA games, the Bulldogs’ pitching staff has compiled a 3.86 ERA while allowing just 187 hits across 210 innings pitched.

Liberty Preview

Liberty enters its weekend series against Louisiana Tech with 35 wins and is firmly in the mix for a 2026 regional berth, carrying an RPI ranked inside the Top 30.

Tanner Marsh has paced the Flames offensively with an outstanding season at the plate, batting .366 with four home runs, 38 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases.

Another key contributor to watch is Nick Barone. The right-handed slugger is hitting .335 while leading the team with 10 home runs and 50 RBIs.

On the mound, Liberty has been equally impressive throughout the season, posting a 4.68 team ERA while holding opponents to a .254 batting average.

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