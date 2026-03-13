Louisiana Tech Hosts Delaware in Key Conference USA Softball Series

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs softball return to action this weekend as they host the Delaware Blue Hens softball for a three-game series to open home play in Conference USA competition.

Weekend Schedule

Friday: 6:00 PM CT

6:00 PM CT Saturday: 2:00 PM CT

2:00 PM CT Sunday: 11:00 AM CT

Louisiana Tech enters the weekend following a 9–1 midweek victory over the Alcorn State Braves softball on Tuesday night.

One of the hottest bats in the Tech lineup belongs to Reagan Marchant, who continued her impressive stretch at the plate in the win. The junior went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Over her last four games, Marchant has gone 6-for-13 with four home runs, two doubles, and 12 RBIs, providing a major spark for the Bulldogs’ offense.

The Bulldogs will be looking to build momentum this weekend after opening conference play last week with a three-game road sweep at the hands of the New Mexico State Aggies softball.

Delaware Preview

Overall Record: 11–13 (2–1 CUSA)

The Blue Hens opened conference play by taking two of three games from the FIU Panthers softball.

Key Position Players

Allie Nankivell — .375 AVG, 3 RBI

Katie Scheivert — .370 AVG, 1 HR, 10 RBI

Sydney Shaffer — .343 AVG, 6 HR, 18 RBI

Maddie Diamond — .246 AVG, 5 HR, 22 RBI

Key Pitchers

Josie Crossman — 6–6, 3.23 ERA

Karli Challburg — 3–2, 3.99 ERA

With conference play just getting underway, the weekend series gives Louisiana Tech an opportunity to bounce back and begin climbing the Conference USA standings on its home field in Ruston.

