Louisiana Tech Hosts Delaware in Key Conference USA Softball Series
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs softball return to action this weekend as they host the Delaware Blue Hens softball for a three-game series to open home play in Conference USA competition.
Weekend Schedule
- Friday: 6:00 PM CT
- Saturday: 2:00 PM CT
- Sunday: 11:00 AM CT
Louisiana Tech enters the weekend following a 9–1 midweek victory over the Alcorn State Braves softball on Tuesday night.
One of the hottest bats in the Tech lineup belongs to Reagan Marchant, who continued her impressive stretch at the plate in the win. The junior went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Over her last four games, Marchant has gone 6-for-13 with four home runs, two doubles, and 12 RBIs, providing a major spark for the Bulldogs’ offense.
The Bulldogs will be looking to build momentum this weekend after opening conference play last week with a three-game road sweep at the hands of the New Mexico State Aggies softball.
Delaware Preview
Overall Record: 11–13 (2–1 CUSA)
The Blue Hens opened conference play by taking two of three games from the FIU Panthers softball.
Key Position Players
- Allie Nankivell — .375 AVG, 3 RBI
- Katie Scheivert — .370 AVG, 1 HR, 10 RBI
- Sydney Shaffer — .343 AVG, 6 HR, 18 RBI
- Maddie Diamond — .246 AVG, 5 HR, 22 RBI
Key Pitchers
- Josie Crossman — 6–6, 3.23 ERA
- Karli Challburg — 3–2, 3.99 ERA
With conference play just getting underway, the weekend series gives Louisiana Tech an opportunity to bounce back and begin climbing the Conference USA standings on its home field in Ruston.
