Louisiana Tech Lands Arkansas Transfer Ahkhari Johnson

Ahkhari Johnson has officially committed to Louisiana Tech.

The Texarkana, Texas native transfers to Ruston from Arkansas, where he played safety, and arrives with two years of eligibility remaining.

Explaining his decision, Johnson told BleedTechBlue.com, “From the first conversation, Louisiana Tech felt like home. The staff showed genuine belief in me, and I knew this was the place where I could grow both on and off the field.”

THE FILM

After careful consideration, I’ve decided to enter the Transfer Portal. Grateful for the coaching, strength, academic staffs, and my teammates at Arkansas for their support and development on and off the field. Open to all opportunities.



DB | 5’11” | 190 lbs | GPA: 3.283 pic.twitter.com/U5IYYdfTNZ — Ahkhari Johnson (@EliteKhari2) January 5, 2026

