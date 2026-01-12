Louisiana Tech Lands Arkansas Transfer Ahkhari Johnson
Ahkhari Johnson has officially committed to Louisiana Tech.
The Texarkana, Texas native transfers to Ruston from Arkansas, where he played safety, and arrives with two years of eligibility remaining.
Explaining his decision, Johnson told BleedTechBlue.com, “From the first conversation, Louisiana Tech felt like home. The staff showed genuine belief in me, and I knew this was the place where I could grow both on and off the field.”
