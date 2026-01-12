Skip to main content
Louisiana Tech
Join Now

Louisiana Tech Lands Arkansas Transfer Ahkhari Johnson

BCby: Ben Carlisle41 minutes agoBCarlisle37

Ahkhari Johnson has officially committed to Louisiana Tech.

The Texarkana, Texas native transfers to Ruston from Arkansas, where he played safety, and arrives with two years of eligibility remaining.

Explaining his decision, Johnson told BleedTechBlue.com, “From the first conversation, Louisiana Tech felt like home. The staff showed genuine belief in me, and I knew this was the place where I could grow both on and off the field.”

THE FILM

Join BleedTechBlue

Louisiana Tech Fans – our Transfer Portal Ultimate Fan Bundle is LIVE

BleedTechBlue + On3 + Rivals

Regularly: $119.99

Today Only: $59.99

SIGN UP HERE.

You may also like