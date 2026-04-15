Louisiana Tech Lands Brunswick CC Forward Linwood Rowe

Linwood Rowe officially announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Tuesday afternoon.

Rowe, a 6-foot-7 forward out of Brunswick Community College in North Carolina, took his official visit to Ruston this past weekend and will arrive with two years of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose the Bulldogs, Rowe told BleedTechBlue.com, “I chose Tech because of what I learned about what the coaching staff values most outside of basketball. At the heart of it all is a genuine desire to serve others while giving maximum energy and effort to help them reach their dreams. God has called me to be a servant, and I can’t wait to see how the Lord’s light shines through us as we serve one another on and off the court to bring Him glory.”

As a sophomore during the 2025–26 season, Rowe averaged 13.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while shooting an efficient 63 percent from the field and 35 percent from beyond the arc.

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