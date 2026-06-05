Louisiana Tech Lands Commitment from LHP Kameron McCord

Louisiana Tech has landed a commitment from left-handed pitcher Kameron McCord.

McCord, a 6’5, 200-pound left-hander from Crestview, Florida, comes to Ruston via Coastal Alabama North CC in Brewton, Alabama, bringing three years of eligibility with him.

On why he chose the Bulldogs, McCord told BleedTechBlue.com, “Louisiana Tech gives me the opportunity to play at the highest level, develop under a great coaching staff, and be part of a community that truly supports its athletes. That’s why it felt like the perfect fit for me.”

In his freshman campaign, McCord posted a 5.25 ERA across 61.1 innings, punching out 72 hitters while showcasing a fastball that touches 93 mph and a wipeout breaking ball.

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Conference Championship Tournament:



7.0ip 11ks 1 run 4 hits 2BB



Pitch mix:

4S

2S

CH

SLV pic.twitter.com/o46SvKzA0y — Kameron McCord (@KamMccord) May 1, 2026

Stay tuned to our Off-Season Roster Tracker all summer long for the latest on Lane Burroughs and his staff’s additions to the Diamond Dogs.

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