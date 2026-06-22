Louisiana Tech Lands Defensive Lineman Zachias Ratliff

Zachias Ratliff is headed to Louisiana Tech after officially announcing his commitment.

Standing 6’4 and 270 pounds, Ratliff is a long, rangy defensive lineman who becomes the sixth commitment in Louisiana Tech’s 2027 recruiting class.

He plays his high school ball at Southwind High School in Memphis, Tennessee, and chose the Bulldogs over a list of offers that included Jax State, Miami (OH), Missouri State, North Texas, Middle Tennessee, and others.

FILM

–

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $11.99 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech Athletics.