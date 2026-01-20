Louisiana Tech Lands Hampton Transfer Safety Marcus “MJ” Moultrie II

Marcus “MJ” Moultrie II has signed with Louisiana Tech.

Moultrie, a transfer safety from Hampton University, will arrive in Ruston with two years of eligibility remaining.

On his decision to join the Bulldogs, Moultrie told BleedTechBlue.com, “Tech felt like home. I believe in the program, the coaching staff, and the direction they’re headed.”

THE FILM

78 Pff grade

81 coverage grade

2 ints (3 pbus)

64 tackles (5 TFLS) pic.twitter.com/iZXbOmuLDn — Marcus “Mj” Moultrie II (@Freebandzxmj) January 7, 2026

