Louisiana Tech Lands Hampton Transfer Safety Marcus “MJ” Moultrie II
Marcus “MJ” Moultrie II has signed with Louisiana Tech.
Moultrie, a transfer safety from Hampton University, will arrive in Ruston with two years of eligibility remaining.
On his decision to join the Bulldogs, Moultrie told BleedTechBlue.com, “Tech felt like home. I believe in the program, the coaching staff, and the direction they’re headed.”
THE FILM
Join BleedTechBlue
Louisiana Tech Fans – our Transfer Portal Ultimate Fan Bundle is LIVE
BleedTechBlue + On3 + Rivals
Regularly: $119.99
Today Only: $59.99