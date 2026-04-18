Louisiana Tech Lands Lamar Transfer Izuchukwu Emelife

Izuchukwu Emelife announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Thursday morning, giving the Bulldogs a promising addition to their frontcourt.

Emelife arrives in Ruston as a transfer forward from Lamar, bringing with him four years of eligibility after redshirting the 2025–26 season.

Explaining his decision to join the Bulldogs, the League City, Texas native told BleedTechBlue.com, “Dare to dream. Work to achieve it. This staff understands that mindset and knows how to turn it into reality.”

As a senior at Clear Springs High School in 2024–25, Emelife established himself as one of the nation’s most productive players, recording 26 double-doubles—ranking among the top 20 nationally and second in Texas. Over 35 games, he averaged 14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.8 blocks, and 2.8 assists per contest.

Join BleedTechBlue

Sign up for BleedTechBlue today – $1, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included.

Take advantage of this great deal TODAY!

SIGN UP HERE.