Louisiana Tech Lands Nicholls Infielder Keegan Giger

Keegan Giger has officially committed to Louisiana Tech.

The #DiamondDogs have landed their second commitment of the day, adding Keegan Giger (@GigerKeegan) from Nicholls. The left-handed hitting infielder from Petal, Mississippi, slashed .302/.352/.470 with 7 home runs and 43 RBIs during the 2026 season. pic.twitter.com/3C1xgylfqW — BleedTechBlue (@BleedTechBlue) July 2, 2026

Giger will arrive in Ruston with two years of eligibility remaining, beginning in 2027.

Explaining his decision to BleedTechBlue.com, Giger said, “Louisiana Tech is the right place for me to take the next step in my career as a person and a player. The coaching staff is going to push me to get better everyday.”

The left-handed hitting infielder had a standout junior season with the Colonels in 2026, slashing .302/.352/.470 with 11 doubles, 7 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases. He was especially hot down the stretch, hitting .461 over his final 13 games.

Stay tuned to our Off-Season Roster Tracker all summer long for the latest on Lane Burroughs and his staff’s additions to the Diamond Dogs.

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