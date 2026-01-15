Louisiana Tech Lands Oklahoma State Transfer WR Talyn Shettron

Talyn Shettron announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Thursday afternoon.

The transfer wide receiver arrives in Ruston from Oklahoma State with two years of eligibility remaining.

Explaining his decision, the Edmond, Oklahoma native told BleedTechBlue.com, “I chose Tech because Coach Cumbie is building something special in Ruston, and I wanted to be a part of it.”

During his time in Stillwater, Shettron recorded 21 receptions for 354 yards and two touchdowns, adding experience and playmaking ability to the Bulldogs’ receiving corps.

THE FILM

Join BleedTechBlue

Louisiana Tech Fans – our Transfer Portal Ultimate Fan Bundle is LIVE

BleedTechBlue + On3 + Rivals

Regularly: $119.99

Today Only: $59.99

SIGN UP HERE.