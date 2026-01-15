Louisiana Tech Lands Oklahoma State Transfer WR Talyn Shettron
Talyn Shettron announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Thursday afternoon.
The transfer wide receiver arrives in Ruston from Oklahoma State with two years of eligibility remaining.
Explaining his decision, the Edmond, Oklahoma native told BleedTechBlue.com, “I chose Tech because Coach Cumbie is building something special in Ruston, and I wanted to be a part of it.”
During his time in Stillwater, Shettron recorded 21 receptions for 354 yards and two touchdowns, adding experience and playmaking ability to the Bulldogs’ receiving corps.
THE FILM
Join BleedTechBlue
Louisiana Tech Fans – our Transfer Portal Ultimate Fan Bundle is LIVE
BleedTechBlue + On3 + Rivals
Regularly: $119.99
Today Only: $59.99