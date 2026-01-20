Louisiana Tech Lands Tyler JC CB Janard Lockhardt

Janard Lockhardt officially announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Monday.

The Tyler Junior College cornerback will arrive in Ruston with two years of eligibility remaining.

Explaining his decision, Lockhardt told BleedTechBlue.com he was drawn to the direction of the program under head coach Sonny Cumbie.

“I want to be a part of what Coach Cumbie is building in Ruston,” Lockhardt said. “When I took my visit, it felt like the best overall fit for me both on and off the field. The coaching staff showed me they want me and made it clear how I fit into their defense. I’m excited for the opportunity to compete, develop, and help the team win.”

Lockhardt joins a Louisiana Tech cornerback room that returns contributors Amari Butler and Kam Carter and is expected to immediately compete for playing time in the Bulldogs’ secondary.

THE FILM

