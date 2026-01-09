Louisiana Tech Lands West Florida Nose Tackle Justice “Juice” Williams

Justice “Juice” Williams announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Thursday afternoon.

Williams, a nose tackle from West Florida, will arrive at Louisiana Tech with one year of eligibility remaining for the 2026 season.

Explaining his decision, Williams told BleedTechBlue.com, “I chose Tech because I believe not only in the coaching staff, but in the team and the city of Ruston to provide the best possible experience. I truly think we have a great opportunity to make some noise in the Sun Belt this year.”

Williams wrapped up the 2025 season with 31 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss, along with two sacks and a forced fumble for the Argonauts.

With the offseason departures of Zion Nason and Christian Davis, Williams is expected to step into a meaningful role and make an immediate impact upon his arrival in Ruston.