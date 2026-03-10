Louisiana Tech Looks to Build Momentum vs. Lamar

Louisiana Tech hosts Lamar on Tuesday night in non-conference action, the Bulldogs’ final tune-up before Conference USA play begins Friday.

Series Details

Dates: March 10, 2026

Venue: J.C. Love Field (Ruston, LA)

Game Times

Tuesday: 6:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information

Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: SportsTalk 97.7 FM

2026 Records

Louisiana Tech: 10-7

10-7 Lamar: 9-7

Probable Pitching Matchups

Tuesday

Louisiana Tech: LHP Landon Fontenot (0-0, 5.73 ERA)

Lamar: TBA

Head Coaches

Lane Burroughs (Louisiana Tech): 320–193 (10th season)

320–193 (10th season) Will Davis (Lamar): 264–213 (10th season)

Diamond Dogs Preview

Louisiana Tech got back on track this past weekend, winning two of three games at South Alabama. The Bulldogs dropped the opener 9–3 before responding with back-to-back victories, 6–2 on Saturday and 6–1 on Sunday.

Trey Hawsey had a big weekend at the plate, recording five hits, including two home runs and three RBIs.

Tech’s bullpen was outstanding throughout the series, allowing just one earned run over 11.2 innings of work. Riley Fisher, Thomas Allen, Luke Nichols, Connor Nation, Kade Parker, and Joey Wittig combined for a 0.77 ERA out of the bullpen.

Lamar Preview

Lamar comes to Ruston after dropping two of three to Stephen F. Austin in Southland Conference play last weekend.

A.J. Taylor leads the Cardinals offensively entering Tuesday night, batting .345 with two home runs and six RBIs. His two homers are tied for the team lead.

Beau Durbin (.343, 1 HR, 17 RBIs) and Tab Tracy (.339, 11 RBIs) are also hitting above .300 for head coach Will Davis’s club.

As a team, the Cardinals carry a .749 OPS into the matchup.

On the mound, Lamar has posted a 5.65 team ERA. Fabian Ramirez has been a bright spot out of the bullpen, recording a 1.23 ERA across six appearances.

Join BleedTechBlue

Sign up for BleedTechBlue today – $1, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included.

Take advantage of this great deal TODAY!

SIGN UP HERE.