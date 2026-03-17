Louisiana Tech Looks to Keep Momentum Rolling Against Central Arkansas

Louisiana Tech welcomes the Central Arkansas for a non-conference midweek contest Tuesday night.

Game Details

Dates: March 16, 2026

Venue: J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park (Ruston, LA)

Game Times

Tuesday: 6:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information

Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: SportsTalk 97.7 FM

2026 Records

Louisiana Tech: 13-8

13-8 Central Arkansas: 11-9

Probable Pitching Matchups

Tuesday

Louisiana Tech: TBA

Central Arkansas: TBA

Head Coaches

Lane Burroughs (Louisiana Tech): 323–194 (10th season)

323–194 (10th season) Nick Harlan (Central Arkansas): 104–134 (5th season)

Diamond Dogs Preview

Louisiana Tech opened Conference USA play with a three-game sweep of the Delaware over the weekend, outscoring the Blue Hens 31–7 across the series.

Declan Dahl delivered a dominant performance in Friday night’s 5–0 victory, tossing seven shutout innings while striking out eight. For his effort, Dahl was named Conference USA Pitcher of the Week.

At the plate, Sebastian Mexico and Colby Lunsford paced the Bulldogs’ offense with standout weekends. Mexico batted .462 in 13 at-bats, recording four doubles and four RBI. He now leads Tech with nine doubles on the season.

Lunsford hit .455 during the series, launching two home runs and driving in seven runs. The Tech third baseman is putting together a monster offensive campaign, boasting a 1.190 OPS with six home runs and 17 RBI on the year.

Central Arkansas Preview

Central Arkansas comes to Ruston with an 11–9 record after dropping two of three to Eastern Kentucky to open ASUN Conference play this past weekend.

One of the biggest moments of the season for Nick Harlan’s club came on March 3, when the Bears earned a 5–4 midweek victory over Vanderbilt.

Offensively, Central Arkansas is hitting .265 as a team while averaging 5.7 runs per game. Zeb Allen has led the way with a strong start, batting .358 with seven home runs and 21 RBI.

On the mound, the Bears carry a 5.74 team ERA. Out of the bullpen, Hunter Alexander and Braxton Haywood have been particularly effective, combining for 36.1 innings with a 2.23 ERA across 18 appearances this season.

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