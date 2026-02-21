Louisiana Tech Looks to Strengthen Conference Standing Against Kennesaw State

With just five games left in the regular season, Louisiana Tech and Kennesaw State are battling for position in the conference standings as tournament seeding hangs in the balance. The Bulldogs will look to solidify — and potentially improve — their spot when they take the court Saturday afternoon.

Game Details

Date: February 21, 2026

February 21, 2026 Kickoff Time: 4:00 PM

4:00 PM Location: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, GA

KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, GA Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Team Records

Louisiana Tech: 15-11 (8-7)

15-11 (8-7) Kennesaw State: 15-11 (7-8)

Head Coaches

Talvin Hester: (72-51 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech)

(72-51 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech) Antoine Pettway: (49-41 in his third season at Kennesaw State)

LA Tech Preview

Louisiana Tech continued its strong stretch of play Wednesday night, earning its third win in four games with a 77–71 victory over Jax State.

The Bulldogs delivered one of their most efficient offensive performances of the season, shooting an impressive 55 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc.

DJ Dudley and AJ Bates set the tone from the backcourt. Dudley poured in 22 points, while Bates added 13 points and orchestrated the offense with a career-high 15 assists, steering the Bulldogs to another key win.

Jax State Preview

Antoine Pettway’s squad halted its three-game skid in dramatic fashion Wednesday night, outlasting Missouri State 91–87 on the road.

RJ Johnson spearheaded the effort, erupting for 29 points in just 29 minutes. The sophomore guard from Huntsville, Alabama, leads the team in scoring at 14.2 points per game, though he was held to just one point in the earlier meeting with Louisiana Tech this season.

Kennesaw State operates at the 19th-fastest tempo in the nation, setting the stage for an up-and-down contest with plenty of scoring Saturday afternoon.

Join BleedTechBlue

Sign up for BleedTechBlue today – $1, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included.

Take advantage of this great deal TODAY!

SIGN UP HERE.