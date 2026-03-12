Louisiana Tech Meets Middle Tennessee Again in C-USA Quarterfinals

Louisiana Tech will face Middle Tennessee in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA Tournament on Thursday night. The Bulldogs enter as the No. 4 seed, while the Blue Raiders are the No. 5 seed. It will mark the third straight season the two teams have met in the C-USA Tournament quarterfinals.

Game Details

Date: March 12, 2026

March 12, 2026 Tipoff Time: 5:30 P.M.

5:30 P.M. Location: Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL

Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Team Records

Louisiana Tech: 18-13 (11-9)

18-13 (11-9) Middle Tennessee: 17-14 (11-9)

Head Coaches

Talvin Hester: (75-53 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech)

(75-53 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech) Nick McDevitt: (122-132 in his eighth season at Middle Tennessee)

LA Tech Preview

Louisiana Tech closed out the regular season with a road sweep of Liberty and Delaware last week.

The Bulldogs capped the trip with a 43-point win over Delaware on Saturday, marking the largest road victory in program history.

Following the end of the regular season, Conference USA announced its all-conference teams on Monday.

DJ Dudley earned third-team All-Conference honors. The junior from Inglewood, California leads the Bulldogs with an average of 14.1 points per game.

AJ Bates received honorable mention All-Conference recognition, while Melian Martinez was named to the All-Defensive Team. Bates averaged 11.2 points and 5.9 assists per game in his sophomore season as the starting point guard, while Martinez averaged more than two blocks per game in conference play.

Middle Tennessee Preview

Middle Tennessee enters the week in Huntsville playing its best basketball of the season, riding a five-game winning streak. Three of those five victories have come by double digits.

Kamari Lands (13.6 points per game), Torey Alston (13.3), and Jahvin Carter (10.6) all average double figures in scoring.

Alston also leads the team on the glass, pulling down 7.9 rebounds per game.

Nick McDevitt’s squad relies heavily on the three-point shot, with 36 percent of its points coming from beyond the arc — a mark that ranks 66th nationally.

