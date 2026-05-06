Louisiana Tech Opens C-USA Tournament Against FIU Wednesday

The Louisiana Tech softball team opens its postseason run in the Conference USA Tournament on Wednesday. The No. 7 seed Bulldogs will face No. 6 seed FIU at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

The tournament is being held in Newark, Delaware, at Delaware’s home field. The opening round is single elimination, meaning a win over FIU would send Louisiana Tech into a quick turnaround matchup against No. 3 seed Liberty at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Here’s a look at the bracket:

Louisiana Tech enters the tournament riding a season-best seven-game winning streak and holds a 29-23 overall record.

Offensively, Gracie Flores has been a standout in conference play. The redshirt sophomore leads the team with a .508 batting average in league games, along with one home run and 15 RBIs.

Reagan Marchant delivered another strong regular season, hitting .266 while leading the team with 17 home runs and adding 48 RBIs.

In the circle, Allie Floyd anchors a Tech pitching staff that posted a 3.76 ERA over 52 games. Floyd leads the Bulldogs in wins (11), innings pitched (141.1), ERA (3.02), and complete games (9).

Scouting FIU

Record: 34-17 (16-11)

Key position players:

– Kally Meredith (.456, 1 HR, 17 RBI, 23 SB)

– Janelle Martinez (.377, 2 HR, 44 RBI)

– Kennedy Byrd (.372, 14 HR, 49 RBI)

– Leah Clark (.344, 5 HR, 32 RBI, 28 SB)

Key pitchers:

– Brooke McNichols (8-2, 2.95 ERA)

– J’dah Girigorie (10-7, 3.12 ERA)

Join BleedTechBlue

Sign up for BleedTechBlue today – $1, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included.

Take advantage of this great deal TODAY!

SIGN UP HERE.