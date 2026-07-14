Louisiana Tech Picked Fourth in Sun Belt West, Fields Named First-Team All-Conference

With Sun Belt Media Days set to begin Wednesday, the league announced its Preseason Coaches Poll and All-Conference Teams on Monday.

Louisiana Tech was picked to finish fourth in the West Division in its first season in the league.

𝗥𝗨𝗡 𝗜𝗧 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞.@JMUFootball & @TroyTrojansFB picked to repeat as Sun Belt East & West Division champions in @SunBeltFB Preseason Coaches Poll. ☀️🏈



📰 » https://t.co/Okm7lC8xVS pic.twitter.com/LgYY54q1Eq — Sun Belt (@SunBelt) July 13, 2026

On the All-Conference Teams, linebacker Kolbe Fields earned First Team honors. The New Orleans native has been a force across 16 games in his Bulldog career, racking up 110 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Tight end Eli Finley landed on the Second Team. The Rockwall, Texas, native has appeared in 37 games over his three-year career in Ruston, hauling in 65 catches for 768 yards and two touchdowns.

For a full breakdown of what to expect in New Orleans this week, check out our preview of the event.