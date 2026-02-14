Louisiana Tech Rides Momentum into FIU Matchup

Louisiana Tech will aim to complete a road sweep this weekend as it heads to FIU for a Conference USA showdown on Saturday afternoon.

Game Details

Date: February 14, 2026

Kickoff Time: 1:00 PM

Location: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, FL

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Team Records

Louisiana Tech: 14-10 (7-6)

14-10 (7-6) FIU: 11-13 (4-9)

Head Coaches

Talvin Hester: (71-50 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech)

(71-50 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech) Jeremy Ballard: (109-137 in his eighth season at FIU)

LA Tech Preview

Louisiana Tech battled its way to a thrilling 79–78 double-overtime victory over Missouri State on Thursday night.

DJ Dudley had a relatively quiet evening offensively with eight points, but the junior delivered when it mattered most. He accounted for all four of Tech’s points in the second overtime period, lifting the Bulldogs to the hard-fought win.

For the second straight game, Kaden Cooper provided a major spark off the bench. The Ada, Oklahoma native notched his second consecutive double-double, pouring in 17 points and grabbing 13 rebounds across 37 impactful minutes.

Avery Thomas II turned in a gritty performance, logging 48 of a possible 50 minutes. He finished with 19 points and nine rebounds, with his 19 points marking a season high against Division I competition.

FIU Preview

Jeremy Ballard’s squad suffered its eighth loss in the last 10 games Thursday night, as Delaware knocked down a buzzer-beater to edge the Panthers, 68–66, in Miami.

Corey Stephenson, a 6-foot-6 transfer from Cal State Bakersfield, has been a bright spot in his senior campaign. He’s averaging 17.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 41 percent from beyond the arc.

Offensively, the Panthers are putting up 81.8 points per game, a number fueled in large part by their tempo. They play at the 13th-fastest pace in the country, consistently pushing the action and creating high-possession games.

