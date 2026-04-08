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Louisiana Tech Roster Tracker: Building the 2026–27 Team

BCby: Ben Carlisle1 hour agoBCarlisle37

With Louisiana Tech seeing six of its seven potential returning scholarship players enter the transfer portal—it feels like the right time to start a fresh thread to track how the 2026–2027 roster is shaping up.

Current Roster (as of 4/8/2026)

Guards
Juniors

  • Jay Tyler – 6’0”, 170 (Transfer – Jones College, Committed)

Sophomore

  • Jaylen Fenner – 6’6”, 210

Freshmen

  • Adam Boyd – 6’2”, 170 (Atascocita HS, TX – Signed)
  • James Sanderson – 6’1”, 170 (Frisco Emerson HS, TX – Committed)
  • Bryce Dixon – 6’4”, 180 (The Colony HS, TX – Signed)

Wings / Forwards
Senior

  • Ethan Blackmon – 6’7”, 240 (Transfer – Northeastern State)

Juniors

  • Braylon Wenger – 6’6”, 210 (Transfer – Trinity Valley CC, Signed)
  • Trashaun Combs-Pierce – 6’8”, 215 (Transfer – Independence CC, Signed)

Centers

That puts the roster at eight players for now, leaving Coach Hester and staff with roughly 4-5 spots to fill.

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