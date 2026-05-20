Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston Meet Again to Open Conference USA Tournament Play

Louisiana Tech will face Sam Houston on Wednesday morning to open pool play at the Conference USA Baseball Tournament.

Series Details

Dates: May 20, 2026

Venue: Mickey Dunn Stadium at Henssler Financial Field (Kennesaw, GA)

Game Times

Wednesday: 9:00 a.m.

Broadcast Information

Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: SportsTalk 97.7 FM

2026 Records

Louisiana Tech: 33-23 (19-11)

33-23 (19-11) Sam Houston: 24-32 (13-17)

Head Coaches

Lane Burroughs (Louisiana Tech): 343–209 (10th season)

343–209 (10th season) Jay Sirianni (Sam Houston): 177–181 (7th season)

Probable Pitching Matchups

Wednesday

Louisiana Tech: RHP Declan Dahl (7-4, 3.20 ERA)

Sam Houston: RHP Ryan Peterson (6-5, 2.86 ERA)

Diamond Dogs Preview

Louisiana Tech secured its sixth weekend series win in the last seven opportunities by taking two of three games from Sam Houston to close out the regular season this past weekend.

Trey Hawsey and Wesley Scott powered the Bulldogs offensively with standout performances at the plate. Both players launched two home runs during the series, with Hawsey driving in three runs and Scott totaling five RBIs.

On the mound, Declan Dahl earned a no-decision after allowing just one run over five innings while striking out seven. The right-hander was a model of consistency in conference play, surrendering no more than three earned runs in any of his 10 Conference USA starts this season.

Sam Houston Preview

Sam Houston enters the conference tournament as the No. 8 seed, hoping to spark a postseason run this week in Kennesaw.

Freshman catcher Wes Baker continued his strong debut season with a four-hit series against the Bulldogs. He finished the regular season with a .904 OPS, along with eight home runs and 39 RBIs, providing consistent production in the middle of the lineup.

On the mound, Ryan Peterson delivered a solid outing Thursday night, tossing four shutout innings while striking out three against Louisiana Tech.

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