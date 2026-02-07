Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston Meet on Afternoon Honoring Paul Millsap

Louisiana Tech will host Sam Houston on Saturday inside the Thomas Assembly Center in a Conference USA matchup.

The afternoon will also feature a special moment for the Bulldog program, as Louisiana Tech legend Paul Millsap will have his No. 24 jersey retired. A Grambling, Louisiana native, Millsap averaged 18.6 points and 12.7 rebounds during his three-year career in Ruston before going on to enjoy a 16-season NBA career.

Game Details

Date: February 7, 2026

February 7, 2026 Kickoff Time: 2:00 PM

2:00 PM Location: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Team Records

Louisiana Tech: 12-10 (5-6)

12-10 (5-6) Sam Houston: 16-7 (8-4)

Head Coaches

Talvin Hester: (69-50 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech)

(69-50 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech) Chris Mudge: (50-38 in his third season at Sam Houston)

LA Tech Preview

Louisiana Tech dropped a 72–63 decision to New Mexico State on Wednesday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

Offense was hard to come by for the Bulldogs, as starting guards DJ Dudley and AJ Bates struggled to find their rhythm, combining for just 13 points on 5-of-23 shooting. Tech finished the night shooting 34 percent from the field as a team.

Scooter Williams provided a spark off the bench and was one of the lone bright spots, pouring in a team-high 22 points on an efficient 6-of-13 shooting performance.

Despite the offensive woes, Talvin Hester’s squad made its presence felt on the glass, out-rebounding the Aggies 41–35, including an impressive 22 offensive rebounds.

Sam Houston Preview

Sam Houston extended its winning streak to seven games with a 70–66 home victory over UTEP on Wednesday night.

Po’Boigh King, the Bearkats’ leading scorer, paced the offense with 17 points, while Damon Nicholas added 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting as the only other Sam Houston player to reach double figures.

Chris Mudge’s squad controlled the glass throughout the night, out-rebounding the Miners by 13 in a physical, hard-fought contest.

The Bearkats will look to carry that momentum forward after defeating Louisiana Tech 83–67 when the two teams met last Saturday.

Join BleedTechBlue

Sign up for BleedTechBlue today – $1, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included.

Take advantage of this great deal TODAY!

SIGN UP HERE.