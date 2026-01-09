Louisiana Tech Secures Commitment from JUCO Kicker Hunter Rioux

Hunter Rioux, a kicker from Butler Community College, announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech.

During his freshman season at Butler in 2025, the Austin, Texas native converted 12 of 15 field-goal attempts, with a long of 48 yards.

On his decision, Rioux told BleedTechBlue.com, “I’ve always dreamed of playing FBS football, and after great conversations with Coach Sharp and Coach Mayper, I’m excited for the opportunity to compete and help bring more wins to the Bulldogs and Coach Cumbie.”

Rioux is expected to provide an immediate boost to Louisiana Tech’s place-kicking unit, which finished the 2025 season converting just 12 of 20 field-goal attempts.