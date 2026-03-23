Louisiana Tech Secures First 2027 Commitment with Landon Johnson

Landon Johnson revealed his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Sunday afternoon.

Johnson, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound safety out of Madison Prep High School in Baton Rouge, becomes the Bulldogs’ first commitment in the Class of 2027.

When asked why he chose Louisiana Tech, Johnson told BleedTechBlue.com, “Great coaching staff, and I get the opportunity to play early, which is very important to me.”

In addition to Louisiana Tech, Johnson also holds offers from Rice, UNLV, Old Dominion, and McNeese.

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