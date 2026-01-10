Louisiana Tech Seeks to Snap Skid Against Delaware

Louisiana Tech will try to snap a three-game skid Saturday afternoon as Delaware comes to the Thomas Assembly Center.

Game Details

Date: January 10, 2026

January 10, 2026 Kickoff Time: 2:00 PM

2:00 PM Location: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Team Records

Louisiana Tech: 8-7 (1-3)

8-7 (1-3) Delaware 5-10 (1-3)

Head Coaches

Talvin Hester: (65-47 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech)

(65-47 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech) Martin Ingelsby: (152-147 in his tenth season at Delaware)

LA Tech Preview

Louisiana Tech saw its nine-game home winning streak snapped Thursday night, falling 72–56 to Liberty at the Thomas Assembly Center.

The Bulldogs struggled to find an offensive rhythm, shooting just 35% from the field and 45% at the free-throw line. One encouraging sign came from beyond the arc, where Talvin Hester’s squad connected on 38% of its three-point attempts.

DJ Dudley paced Tech with 17 points in 36 minutes of action. The Inglewood, California native has now scored in double figures in nine of his last 11 games, continuing his consistent stretch of play.

Delaware Preview

Delaware fell 72–60 at Sam Houston on Thursday night, marking its third loss in four Conference USA games this season.

Christian Bliss continues to shoulder a heavy workload, logging nearly 39 minutes per game while averaging 15.3 points. The Queens, New York native has reached double figures in 13 of 15 contests this season.

Justyn Fernandez (14.3 points per game, 44% from three-point range) and Tyler Houser (12.5 points per game, 40% from beyond the arc) are two other Blue Hens who will play key roles Saturday afternoon.

