Louisiana Tech Signee Landon Brewer Selected by Rangers in 15th Round

Louisiana Tech signee Landon Brewer, a right-handed pitcher, heard his name called in the 15th round of the 2026 MLB Draft on Sunday, selected by the Texas Rangers.

#DiamondDogs signee RHP Landon Brewer (@Landonbrewer318) out of Minden HS has been selected by the Texas Rangers in the 15th round (447th overall) of the 2026 MLB Draft. — BleedTechBlue (@BleedTechBlue) July 12, 2026

Brewer signed with the Bulldogs out of Minden High School in Minden, Louisiana, where he built a reputation as one of the state’s top pitching prospects.

In his senior season, Brewer was nearly untouchable on the mound, posting a 0.41 ERA and racking up 87 strikeouts across 51 innings pitched.

The right-hander’s fastball can reach the mid-90s, and Perfect Game ranked him among the nation’s Top 500 players in the Class of 2026.

Stay tuned to our Off-Season Roster Tracker all summer long for the latest on Lane Burroughs and the Diamond Dogs.

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