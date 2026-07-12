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Louisiana Tech Signee Landon Brewer Selected by Rangers in 15th Round
Louisiana Tech signee Landon Brewer, a right-handed pitcher, heard his name called in the 15th round of the 2026 MLB Draft on Sunday, selected by the Texas Rangers.
Brewer signed with the Bulldogs out of Minden High School in Minden, Louisiana, where he built a reputation as one of the state’s top pitching prospects.
In his senior season, Brewer was nearly untouchable on the mound, posting a 0.41 ERA and racking up 87 strikeouts across 51 innings pitched.
The right-hander’s fastball can reach the mid-90s, and Perfect Game ranked him among the nation’s Top 500 players in the Class of 2026.
Stay tuned to our Off-Season Roster Tracker all summer long for the latest on Lane Burroughs and the Diamond Dogs.
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