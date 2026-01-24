Louisiana Tech Signs Norfolk State DB Ty Jones
Where should Tech prioritize as the portal window winds down?...
Louisiana Tech is back at home Friday afternoon for a crucial Conference USA clash against Kennesaw State....
On Thursday, Louisiana Tech revealed that Paul Millsap’s No. 24 jersey will be retired, earning a permanent place in the rafters of the Thomas...
Taeden Rogers has announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech....
Jaden Miller has officially announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech....
Treshun “Tre” McQueen has announced his commitment to continue his baseball career at Louisiana Tech....
It's the perfect time to take a look at Louisiana Tech’s 2026 recruiting class....
Josh Brantley has officially committed to Louisiana Tech....
Tye Hylton has announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech....
Jay Tyler has officially committed to Louisiana Tech....
The Bulldogs have already welcomed 28 new faces to their 2026 roster, including 12 additions since the bowl game on December 30....
BC checked in with Voice of the Bulldogs Kyle Schassburger to talk Dunkin’ Dogs hoops and Diamond Dogs baseball, and closed the show with Lady...
Demario Bookhart has announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech....
Marcus “MJ” Moultrie II has signed with Louisiana Tech....
Brooke Stoehr met with the media Tuesday afternoon as the Lady Techsters prepare for a challenging road week with games at Missouri State on Thursday...
Janard Lockhardt officially announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Monday....
Louisiana Tech split a pair of Conference USA games for the second straight weekend, showing both resilience and frustration along the way....
Demarcus Belton announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Sunday afternoon....
Louisiana Tech hits the road Saturday afternoon for a Conference USA matchup at Jacksonville State....
List of confirmed visitors scheduled to be on campus at Louisiana Tech this weekend...
Louisiana Tech baseball and softball are both less than a month away from opening day....
Talyn Shettron announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Thursday afternoon....
BleedTechBlue is launching a new Insider Q&A exclusively for subscribers, happening on the first and third Thursday of every month....
Louisiana Tech will host Middle Tennessee in Conference USA action inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Wednesday night....
BC dove into college hoops with Rocco Miller of Bracketeer.org, broke down upcoming matchups for the Dunkin’ Dogs and Lady Techsters, and previewed...