Louisiana Tech Softball Faces Early C-USA Challenge at Jacksonville State

The Louisiana Tech softball team hits the road this weekend for a Conference USA series at Jacksonville State.

Game Times

Friday: 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 1:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m.

All three games will be streamed on ESPN+.

Head coach Josh Taylor’s squad enters the weekend at 17-11 overall and 3-3 in Conference USA play. The Bulldogs are coming off a 5-1 non-conference loss at Ole Miss on Wednesday night.

Despite the setback, Bradi Gallaway continued her impressive freshman campaign, blasting her seventh home run of the season. Gallaway leads the team with a 1.073 OPS while adding seven home runs and 27 RBIs.

Offensively, Louisiana Tech has been productive across the lineup, with six players batting over .300 and the team averaging 5.2 runs per game.

In the circle, Allie Floyd looks to extend her recent dominant stretch. The senior holds a 7-6 record with a 2.47 ERA and has not allowed a run over her last four appearances, spanning 14 innings.

Jacksonville State Preview (20-9, 5-1 C-USA)

Jacksonville State is led by first-year head coach Julie Boland, who spent 23 seasons as an assistant with the program before taking over.

The Gamecocks have gotten off to a strong start in conference play, posting a 5-1 record through the first two weekends—currently the best mark in Conference USA.

Key Players

Morgan Nowakowski (.382, 2 HR, 16 RBI)

Kailey Martin (.356, 4 HR, 26 RBI)

Emma Elrod (.351, 2 HR, 20 RBI)

Makalyn Kyser (.309, 3 HR, 23 RBI)

Mikayla Deville (.300, 10 RBI)

Key Pitchers

Jaliyah Holmes (7-3, 3.02 ERA)

Makenna Moore (6-1, 3.08 ERA)

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