Louisiana Tech Travels to Mardi Gras Mambo for Five-Game Weekend

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs head back to the diamond this weekend with momentum firmly on their side, traveling to Youngsville for the Mardi Gras Mambo looking to keep a flawless start intact.

Louisiana Tech opened the 2026 campaign with an emphatic sweep at the Southern Miss Golden Eagles Tournament before adding a résumé-boosting midweek victory over No. 25 Southeastern Louisiana Lions. The Bulldogs enter the weekend at 5-0, playing with confidence and balance on both sides of the ball.

Tech faces a demanding five-game slate in three days:

Friday: vs. New Mexico Lobos (2:00 PM); vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers (4:00 PM)

vs. New Mexico Lobos (2:00 PM); vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers (4:00 PM) Saturday: vs. St. Thomas Tommies (3:00 PM); vs. SIU Edwardsville Cougars (5:00 PM)

vs. St. Thomas Tommies (3:00 PM); vs. SIU Edwardsville Cougars (5:00 PM) Sunday: vs. Georgia State Panthers (10:00 AM)

Here’s a closer look at the weekend field.

Louisiana Tech (5-0)

The Bulldogs have been sharp in every phase through the opening stretch. Offensively, Tech is averaging 6.4 runs per game, consistently manufacturing offense while delivering timely extra-base hits. In the circle, the Bulldogs have been dominant, posting a sparkling 1.56 ERA through five contests.

At the plate, Aleah Brooks is hitting .526 with four RBI, while Reese Torres (.417, 7 RBI) and Allie Furr (.357) have provided steady production in the lineup. In the circle, Allie Floyd earned her first win of the season Wednesday night at Southeastern Louisiana and carries a 2.33 ERA across 15 innings of work.

The victory over a nationally ranked opponent only adds to the early belief inside the clubhouse. This weekend, the focus shifts to maintaining pitching depth and sustaining energy through back-to-back doubleheaders.

New Mexico (2-3)

Head Coach: Nicole Orgeron (4th season)

Record: 2-3

The Lobos picked up both of their wins last weekend against Northwestern State at the Getterman Classic in Waco, Texas. Their three losses came against strong competition in Baylor, No. 24 Mississippi State, and Wichita State.

Key Performers:

Gabrielle Briones – .300, 1 HR, 3 RBI

– .300, 1 HR, 3 RBI Estrella Rowe – .286, 1 RBI

– .286, 1 RBI McKenna Guest – 1-1, 2.19 ERA

Eastern Illinois (2-4)

Head Coach: Kristi Paulson (2nd season)

Record: 2-4

The Panthers went 2-3 at the Georgia Southern Tournament, earning wins over Georgia Southern and UNC Greensboro. They dropped two games to Western Kentucky and another to Georgia Southern. On Thursday night, Eastern Illinois fell 11-0 to host Southeastern Louisiana to open play at the Mardi Gras Mambo.

Key Performers:

Abbi Hatton – .375, 4 RBI

– .375, 4 RBI Marybeth Dyson – .353, 6 hits

– .353, 6 hits Bryanna French – 1-2, 7.53 ERA

St. Thomas (4-1)

Head Coach: Jennifer Trotter (5th season)

Record: 4-1

The Tommies opened 2026 with an impressive showing at the UTEP Invitational. They collected two wins over New Mexico State along with victories over Utah Valley and UTEP. Their lone setback came against UMass-Lowell.

Key Performers:

Ella Cook – .500, 2 HR, 8 RBI; 1-0, 1.50 ERA

– .500, 2 HR, 8 RBI; 1-0, 1.50 ERA Avery Wukawitz – .471, 3 HR, 5 RBI

– .471, 3 HR, 5 RBI Abbi Stierlen – .429, 3 HR, 6 RBI

SIU Edwardsville (1-4)

Head Coach: Ben Sorden (4th season)

Record: 1-4

The Cougars opened the season at the Fresno State Tournament, earning a win over host Fresno State while dropping three games to Idaho State and another to Fresno State. SIU Edwardsville enters the weekend hitting .153 as a team.

Key Performers:

Arissah Garza – .429, 2 BB

– .429, 2 BB Ashley Duran – .250, 1 HR, 1 RBI

– .250, 1 HR, 1 RBI Mia Volpert – 1-1, 5.02 ERA

Georgia State (5-0)

Head Coach: Becca Owens (2nd season)

Record: 5-0

Georgia State arrives unbeaten after a perfect showing at the West Georgia Tournament. The Panthers notched wins over Drexel, Austin Peay (twice), West Georgia, and Bellarmine.

Key Performers:

Chloe Hatcher – .727, 2 HR, 9 RBI

– .727, 2 HR, 9 RBI McKenzie Walker – .529, 4 RBI

– .529, 4 RBI Makayla Stephens – 4-0, 1.58 ERA

With five games packed into three days, the Mardi Gras Mambo will demand depth, discipline, and durability. If Louisiana Tech continues to receive elite production in the circle and steady offense throughout the lineup, the Bulldogs will have a strong opportunity to extend their unbeaten run and build even more momentum as the early season unfolds.