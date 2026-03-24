Louisiana Tech Wraps Up Road Swing Tuesday Night at LSU

Louisiana Tech will wrap up its four-game road stretch with a Tuesday night showdown at LSU.

Series Details

Dates: March 24, 2026

Venue: Alex Box Stadium (Baton Rouge, LA)

Game Times

Tuesday: 6:30 p.m.

Broadcast Information

Streaming: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Radio: SportsTalk 97.7 FM

2026 Records

Louisiana Tech: 15-10

15-10 LSU: 16-9

Head Coaches

Lane Burroughs (Louisiana Tech): 325–196 (10th season)

325–196 (10th season) Jay Johnson (LSU): 206–86 (5th season)

Probable Pitching Matchups

Tuesday

Louisiana Tech: TBA

LSU: TBA

Diamond Dogs Preview

Louisiana Tech heads to Baton Rouge after dropping a Conference USA series at New Mexico State last weekend.

The Bulldogs generated plenty of offense—scoring 29 runs across the three games—but couldn’t turn that production into a series win, falling in two of the three contests.

Trey Hawsey led the charge at the plate, recording three hits in each game while adding two home runs, two doubles, and seven RBIs. The West Monroe native currently paces the Bulldogs with a .320 batting average and a team-high nine home runs.

LSU Preview

LSU enters its matchup with the Bulldogs having dropped four of its first six SEC games, with series losses to Vanderbilt and Oklahoma. The Tigers did pick up a midweek win over Grambling State in between those conference setbacks.

Jake Brown has been a force at the plate, batting .381 with 11 home runs and 37 RBIs through his first 25 games of the season.

As a team, LSU is hitting .277 and averaging 8.1 runs per game offensively.

On the mound, Jay Johnson’s club carries a 4.77 ERA. Mavrick Rizy has been a key contributor out of the bullpen, posting a 2.57 ERA over 11 appearances.

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